Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,080 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $490.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $567.37 and a 200 day moving average of $534.29. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total value of $546,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $11,892,867. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

