Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 24,000 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

DB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of DB opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

