Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $915,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after acquiring an additional 795,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after buying an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after buying an additional 299,815 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter.

STIP opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

