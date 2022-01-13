Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $376.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.34. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

