Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 110,775 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,775 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $29,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

