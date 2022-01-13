Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,241 shares during the period. Civeo comprises approximately 4.9% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 5.53% of Civeo worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Civeo by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Civeo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Civeo by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Civeo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $160,844.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 107,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CVEO stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $285 million, a PE ratio of -22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.53. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

