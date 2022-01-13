Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 107,100 Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,100 shares during the quarter. Ocwen Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $18,491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 256.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 53.6% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 100.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

OCN stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.75 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

