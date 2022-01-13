DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.22). 50,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 63,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.19).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.90) target price on shares of DP Eurasia in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get DP Eurasia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.73.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.