SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$996,630. Also, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 38,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.07, for a total value of C$430,502.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,178,399.02. Insiders have sold a total of 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,202 over the last ninety days.

About SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

