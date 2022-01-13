Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,429 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $591,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $448.91 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.96 and a 200-day moving average of $481.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.64.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

