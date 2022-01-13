Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,103 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after acquiring an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 52.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 419,890 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 98.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 367,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 316,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OII opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

