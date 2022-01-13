Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.