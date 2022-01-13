SF Capital (SFCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $61,916.01

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. SF Capital has a total market cap of $61,916.01 and $56.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00077591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.28 or 0.07631895 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008821 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.64 or 0.99436317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00068961 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

