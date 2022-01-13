Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.14. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on FQVTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from 2,200.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from 2,400.00 to 3,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,825.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

