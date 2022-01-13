Creative Planning Sells 3,046 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Creative Planning cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $55,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $104.98 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.