O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 57,060 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,060 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker accounts for 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of J. M. Smucker worth $38,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $140.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $144.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.91.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

