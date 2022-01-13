Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183,767 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $31,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

