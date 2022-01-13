Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,156.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,156.36 ($97.14).

RB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($103.16) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($73.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($97.33) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($108.86).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

