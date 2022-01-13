$6.07 EPS Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings per share of $6.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.42 and the lowest is $5.69. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $3.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $19.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $19.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $23.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

MTH stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.38. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

