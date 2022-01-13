iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $111.77 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $87.09 and a one year high of $114.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.02.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

