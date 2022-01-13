Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $164,000 in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter worth $59,339,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,560,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,368,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,088,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,780,000. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RTPY opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

