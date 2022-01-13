Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AZEK by 59.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in AZEK by 70.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AZEK by 34.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

