Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 10,000 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.