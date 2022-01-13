O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $23.70 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,232 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $23,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.