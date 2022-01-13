Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 1.7% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 402.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,374 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Anthem by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $451.83 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.29.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

