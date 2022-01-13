O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 136,361 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 136,361 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of SLB opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.