Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,680 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,680 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 730.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 426,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,358,000 after acquiring an additional 374,759 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 141,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 538,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,178,000 after acquiring an additional 129,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.64.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average is $143.77. The stock has a market cap of $397.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

