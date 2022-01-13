Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 61,835 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Masco worth $1,145,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after buying an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,920 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

