Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

