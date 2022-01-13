Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
