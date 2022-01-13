Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 8.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.56. 61,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,699,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.23.

The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 180.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

