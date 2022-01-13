WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,485 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ACNB by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $294.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. ACNB Co. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $34.51.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 29.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.