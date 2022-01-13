WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,180 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.