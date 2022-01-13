Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.40 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Owens Corning worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

