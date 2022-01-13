Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 352,200 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 1,873.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Weibo by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Weibo by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Weibo by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WB opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

