Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $77.82 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,833,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835,045 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $77,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 69,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $399.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.