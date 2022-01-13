Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 869,961 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 869,961 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SLM were worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in SLM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SLM by 0.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 11.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

