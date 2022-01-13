Pictet & Cie Europe SA Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $345.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

