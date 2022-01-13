iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Creative Planning owned 2.23% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $6,626,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,784,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $474.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.