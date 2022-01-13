Creative Planning Has $1.27 Billion Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210,488 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.3% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Creative Planning owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $1,274,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.91 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

