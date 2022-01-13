Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $299.75 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.31 and a 200 day moving average of $286.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

