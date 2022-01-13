LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

