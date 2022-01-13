Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 89 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $571.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.94. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.62 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

