Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,042 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after buying an additional 1,641,929 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after buying an additional 1,637,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,594,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

