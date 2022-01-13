Analysts Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Shares of ABB opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. ABB has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,843,000 after buying an additional 676,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after acquiring an additional 309,580 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ABB by 187.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

