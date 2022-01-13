Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 162 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.82.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $532.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.