Castle (CSTL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 43.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $21,613.08 and $19.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00326369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015123 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008202 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003189 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

