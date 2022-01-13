Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THRM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

