Zacks: Analysts Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.12. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $131.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.53.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

