Trias (TRY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trias has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00059607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

