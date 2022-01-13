O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $673.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $683.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $666.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.00. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

